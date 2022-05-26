The 'Bob's Burgers' Origin Story Gives Us Sickening 'Sweeney Todd' Vibes

"I originally thought the show should be about a family that runs a restaurant who are cannibals. Very early on, [Fox] said, 'Well, do you need the cannibalism?'" Loren Bouchard explained.

"I had really put it in there because I thought they would want it. I’m coming off of working for Adult Swim, and the darker, more shocking aspect seemed like what you needed in order for an animated idea to cut through the noise."