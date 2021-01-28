Fans of Netflix's 'Bonding' Are Already Clamoring for More (SPOILERS)

Season 2 catches up with Tiffany (Zoe Levin) and Peter (Brendan Scannell), who reconnected in Season 1 to form Manhattan's dynamic BDSM duo: Mistress May and Master Carter.

Netflix injects BDSM kinks and fetishes with dark comedy in its series Bonding, which has recently returned to the platform for a second season.

With the release of eight new episodes, fans are dying to know if Bonding will be back for a Season 3 .

Will there be a Season 3 of 'Bonding'?

Season 2 of Bonding took a markedly different direction than the series' inaugural season. At the end of Season 1, Pete and Tiff had to reroute to Mistress Mira's business, after having found themselves effectively banned from every dungeon in the city.

Season 2 picked up at Mistress Mira's and explored the paths of both characters. Specifically, we learned more about the backstory of Tiff and Pete's complicated friendship, part of which has to do with the fact that Pete actually got Tiff pregnant back in high school, and she quietly got an abortion without ever telling him.

Pete has to contend with performing his Dom-based stand-up act on TV, which Tiff doesn't approve of, and we see a moment where Pete tells her he needs to stop being "owned by her," after which the two protagonists go their separate ways. Separately, Tiff is working through issues in her relationship with her mother, and trying to better understand why she's so resistant to love.

A Ready Steady Cut review of Bonding writes that the second season is much "more fruitful and more emotional" than the first. "Bonding continues to manifest our desires and bring light to the dominatrix community," the outlet writes.

"While the previous installment gave it a larger dose of comedy, there's more respect for the community's work in this season; there's an understanding that the world of dominatrix fulfills the pleasure of many [and] that it is not just a space for whips and leather," they continue.