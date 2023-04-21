Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Reddit | @choosingbeggars Man Shocked Kid Charged Him $10 to Rake Lawn, Expected Him to Do It for Free Redditors are dragging a "boomer" who slammed a kid that asked for $10 to rake his 85-year-old mother's lawn instead of doing it for free. By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 21 2023, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

There's a lot of chatter online about people just not wanting to work anymore. Some have labeled Gen Z as one of the laziest generations that are generally unmotivated when it comes to work.

However, there are others who've claimed that this is either a blanket statement or an inaccurate depiction of many Gen Z's worker's priorities.

And then there are others who say that it isn't really a question of whether or not younger people want to work, but that they rather have a higher sense of self-worth and don't feel the need to toil in jobs that don't pay what they deem a fair wage.

And a recent Reddit post uploaded to the site's antiwork sub represents what is an extreme example of this "young people just don't want to work" mentality.

User @mabeltheknife took a screenshot of what looks like a Facebook post from a "boomer" who complained online about hiring a child to do some yard work for less than minimum wage.

Source: Reddit | @choosingbeggars

They suggested in the post that back in their day, a youngster would jump at the opportunity to help an elderly person without expecting to get some money for their work.

The person, whose name was crossed out in the Facebook post penned, "Kids, children. these days. Anyone know how to raise a child, without phones, internet. We had a kid, we paid him 10 bucka to rack the yard. He no more know how to do a go job, than a man in the moon. My mom is 85, he said pay me and I will help."

The post continued, "WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO KIDS HELPING OLDER PERSONS. THE WORLD IN GOING TO HECK."

Source: Reddit | @choosingbeggars

One commenter who saw the post thought it was strange that the man didn't take it upon himself to help his own 85-year-old mother, stating that while she may be too old to rake the yard, he wasn't: "you are not 85. Better get your a-- out there and mow YOUR mom’s yard."

Someone else made a quip about the man's astronaut reference: "Also, a man on the moon would probably be highly competent and thus would likely do an excellent job raking one’s yard"

Others just couldn't believe that the man expected the child to do the work entirely for free: "for free though?!?" while someone else chimed in: "And I bet this guy would also complain about how kids these days need to go out and earn their money rather than relying on handouts too."

Source: Reddit | @choosingbeggars

There were others who couldn't get over the man's grammatical errors in his post: "I barely understood the post it was written so poorly. But yeah, kids these days with their ed-u-mah-cation, internet and inability to 'rack' the leaves."

Different outlets have provided suggestions for various rates that kids can charge folks for yard work. Kids Money suggests that anywhere between $10-$20 per yard is a good way to price it out, contingent on the size of the yard.

Source: Reddit | @choosingbeggars

Ehow takes a slightly different approach, however: "Expect to pay more than minimum wage to get the teenager to value his job. Consider paying per job rather than per hour to keep your new employee motivated"