Brandon Rogers Joined the Cast of 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge' in 2019

Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie will be the hosts of Season 2. Singer Mikalah Gordon, Australian musician Garry Gary Beers, and singer and actor Brandon Rogers will serve as the judges offering some hot takes on which caroler group is the most deserving of the grand prize trophy.

Season 2 of The Christmas Caroler Challenge promises quality entertainment, brilliant singing performances, and of course, some much-needed Christmas cheer.

Brandon Rogers is one of the judges appearing on 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge.'

Brandon's name is bound to ring a bell for viewers who eagerly followed Season 1 of the show. The actor, singer, and composer joined the star-studded cast of The Christmas Caroler Challenge in 2019, and he has served as a judge ever since. His charming personality and unmatched talents earned him a loyal fan base, many of whom are now wondering about Brandon's other work projects and personal life.

Brandon landed one of his first-ever acting roles on Season 3 of Bones. He also appeared in TV shows like Valley Peaks and films like Missing Audrey. On Bones, he played a character named Broadway Wanna-Be in an episode titled "The Wannabe in the Weeds." During his appearance on the show, he performed a song, "Corner of the Sky."

In 2009, he landed a recurring role on Valley Peaks, a comedy created by Tanner Beard, Phil Donahue, Kayvon Esmaili, and Jennifer Lyons. He played Matt on three episodes of the delightfully over-the-top, satirical show. As a previous article by Tubefilter postulates, Brandon wrote the theme song of the show as well.

Source: The CW Garry Gary Beers, Laura McKenzie, Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon, and Dean Cain

In addition to his work as an actor, Brandon also starred in talent shows like Idol Tonight, American Idol Christmas, and American Idol: The Search for a Superstar. He was first featured in American Idol: The Search for a Superstar in 2007 and made several appearances on the show in the next few years.

Even though they both appeared on singing shows, Brandon is not to be confused with the other Brandon Rogers, who competed on America's Got Talent, as per CNN. Somewhat confusingly, Brandon also shares the same name with comedian, YouTuber, and social media superstar Brandon Rogers.

Source: YouTube / The CW

As a singer and composer, Brandon got the chance to showcase his talents on an episode of The Christmas Caroler Challenge. What's more, he also appeared as a musical guest on The John Kerwin Show. Brandon released several records over the years. 2020 marked a particularly busy period for the star, who dropped EPs like "Winterheart," "Who Wants to Go?," "Run," and "Quarantimes (Start Again)." His debut album, titled, "Automatic," came out in 2009.

Brandon is a very prolific singer and songwriter who also created EPs like the 2018 "Apathy," the 2019 "Science," or the 2019 "Weekend Love."