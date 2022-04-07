K-Pop Group BTS Will Likely See Their Net Worth Grow Through 2022 and Beyond

On April 6, 2022 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast titled “We Can’t Lose,” the rapper shared his thoughts about BTS. Joe shared his disdain for the group in a heated rant about the 2022 Grammy Awards and wrongly thought they were from China.

“You can get mad at me … but I hate them BTS [n-words],” Joe said.

Joe’s co-hosts Ice and Ish asked him to elaborate, and he shared that he doesn't have to give a reason for his feelings.