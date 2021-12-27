Caleb's Family's Religion Isn't an Issue for His Lifestyle on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'By Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 27 2021, Published 1:07 p.m. ET
Shows in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise are known for choosing a colorful cast of characters. Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is no different, and Caleb Greenwood has plenty of fans curious. He's a tarot card-reading gym rat who is unafraid to boast about his many sexual conquests despite coming from a religious family. But what is Caleb's religion on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?
When we first meet Caleb's family, his parents discuss his upcoming trip to Turkey to meet Alina Kasha. Caleb's parents can see his trip is about more than meeting his "friend," and his mom comments that since Alina's friend will be present, Caleb won't need a "chaperone." Clearly, Caleb doesn't follow his family's ideas about dating or courtship, but it makes you wonder what religion he does follow.
Caleb is an avid tarot card reader on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 days.'
On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 premiere, Caleb talks about his belief in tarot cards and experience using them. He also opens up about being in tune with his body and with magic. He even does a tarot card reading for himself on-camera to see what the cards have in store for his meeting with Alina.
Caleb's parents might feel differently about tarot card readings and any *magic* Caleb might feel when he uses them. When he meets with his parents to talk about his trip to Turkey, Caleb notes how conservative his parents are. It's clear that they follow some kind of Christian faith. It honestly seems like they believe Caleb does too, but that doesn't appear to be the case.
What is Caleb's religion on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'?
When Caleb packs his bags for Turkey and his first meeting with Alina in real life, he throws a pack of 50 condoms in his suitcase. You know, just in case he needs to pounce on Alina as soon as he gets off the plane. That alone tells viewers that Caleb isn't as religious as his parents, if he is at all.
Caleb also openly brags about the amount of women he sleeps with and has access to, should he need any of his desires filled. Something tells us his parents know very little about that side of him. But now that he's a reality TV personality, chances are, Caleb's parents will learn a lot more about their son than they likely ever wanted to know.
Tarot cards aren't meant to follow the Devil or go against the Bible, though some Christians may believe otherwise. And one tarot card reader on Quora wrote that "tarot cards are only a reflection of a deeper truth," and that "the real future is already hiding within us all."
But because some who practice Christian religions may see the cards as evil, there's a good chance Caleb doesn't follow his parents's religion very closely.
He doesn't explicity express his religious beliefs on the show, but it's clear that Caleb is more spiritual than God-fearing, despite his upbringing.
And given his relationship with Alina, which his parents already have concerns about because of her diastrophic dysplasia diagnosis, religion is just another thing he's sure to butt heads with them about.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.