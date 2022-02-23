Chris Kattan Isn't Part of the Jury on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3, So Who Will Break the Tie?By Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 23 2022, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
Being a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother, or the flagship series Big Brother, is hard. And in Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, Chris Kattan self-evicted and left the house early. Since he would have been a jury member to vote on the final two players in the season finale, it makes you wonder what his exit means for the final voting panel.
The typical Celebrity Big brother jury is made up of nine evicted houseguests. The number is odd to prevent a tie, since there is no way to break a tie with the final two contestants in place for the evicted jurors to vote on. But Chris didn't technically get evicted by his fellow players, so if he can't vote, then how will voting work during the finale?
Can Chris Kattan vote in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 finale?
If Chris was voted out of the house and evicted in the typical Big Brother fashion, he would have been an official jury member. However, he left on his own, explaining that he couldn't handle being away from loved ones while participating in such an intense competition. While his reasoning for dipping out early is understandable, it means he does not get a say in the final vote of the season.
The final three Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 houseguests are Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall, and Cynthia Bailey. On finale night, one of them will be eliminated during the three-part final Head of Household competition. Then, the evicted houseguests will vote on which of the final two get to take home the $250,000 prize.
The jury is made up of Todd Bridges, Lamar Odom, Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick, Mirai Nagasu, and Teddi Mellencamp. Whoever is eliminated from the final three will join them, making a jury of eight.
Host Julie Chen Moonves explained on Celebrity Big Brother that if there's a tie, America will get to send in votes to break the tie.
Will there be a Season 4 of 'Celebrity Big Brother'?
There hasn't been an official word yet on if there will be a fourth season for Celebrity Big Brother. The good news is that the fandom is always eager to see the celeb version of their favorite reality competition show, so as long as CBS has room for a fourth season in its winter 2023 lineup, then there's a good chance there will be a Celebrity Big Brother Season 4.
There's also a 'Celebrity Big Brother' U.K. edition that fans love.
While you wait for another winter installment of the U.S. version of Celebrity Big Brother, there are plenty of seasons of the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother to tide you over. Past seasons include famous houseguests like Verne Troyer, La Toya Jackson, Sisqó, Ivana Trump, Spencer Pratt, and Heidi Montag. Clearly, the U.K. version of the show bags a lot of American celebrities that fans of the U.S. version would kill to see on TV.
You can watch old seasons and clips of the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother on YouTube. There doesn't seem to be any other ways to stream that version outside of the U.K., so if you want to see some of the D-list stars you wish were on the U.S. version of Celebrity Big Brother, there's at least one way to do it.
Watch the Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 finale on Feb. 23, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.