Chris Kattan Isn't Part of the Jury on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3, So Who Will Break the Tie?

The jury is made up of Todd Bridges, Lamar Odom, Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick, Mirai Nagasu, and Teddi Mellencamp. Whoever is eliminated from the final three will join them, making a jury of eight.

Host Julie Chen Moonves explained on Celebrity Big Brother that if there's a tie, America will get to send in votes to break the tie.