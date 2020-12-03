Carrie Underwood's Kids Are the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Songstress Carrie Underwood could never be accused of being a one-hit wonder. Her songs have topped the Billboard charts too many times to count, and her seven Grammy awards speak for themselves. But what many might not know is that she is an equally fabulous mother to two children , Isaiah and Jacob!

On Feb. 27, 2015, Carrie and Mike welcomed their first son, Isaiah Michael Fisher. The now five-year-old goes on tour with Carrie, hanging out in her dressing room when she gets ready and FaceTiming his dad! And on Jan. 23, 2019, the couple welcomed their second child, Jacob Bryan, affectionately nicknamed Jake.

Carrie and Mike dated for a year before he finally proposed in 2009. The couple then got married in Georgia, just one year after their engagement. They spent some time apart due to their individual schedules (Carrie was touring and Mike was still playing with the Ottawa Senators) but in a stroke of good luck, Mike was transferred to the Nashville Predators, allowing him to move in with his new wife.

The story of Carrie and her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, is absolutely adorable. Carrie's bassist had actually set her up with Mike, who is Canadian, but Carrie wasn't into doing long-distance romance. Still, she agreed to meet him backstage at one of her concerts, and the rest, they say, is history!

Carrie recently collaborated with her son Isaiah on a new project.

Despite the pandemic keeping many indoors, Carrie and family have been plenty busy! Not only did Carrie release a Christmas album this past September, but she and her family have been singing together as well.

In a recent interview with People, Carrie revealed that she and her oldest son, Isaiah, teamed up to perform "Little Dummer Boy" on her first-ever Christmas album. The album was released on Sept. 25, 2020, but fans are still finding new ways to appreciate the album, especially heading into December.

Source: Instagram

On being able to sing with her son, Carrie said, "I got to listen to his vocals [get] put together and then listening to myself with him...I was laughing, and I was crying, and it was just very overwhelming in a good way. It's just very emotional." We'll get to see more of Carrie's holiday hits soon because she's also getting a Christmas special on HBO Max.

That's right: On Dec. 1, Carrie let fans know that her Christmas album "My Gift" would be accompanied by an enchanting Christmas special for release on Dec. 3, 2020. Not only will the special show footage of that emotional musical collaboration with her son, but it will also feature more surprise duets, including one with John Legend.

Source: Instagram