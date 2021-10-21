Love Is in the Air for 'Howard Stern Show' Producer Chris Wilding and His New Boyfriend

It’s so easy to appreciate the hard work Chris Wilding has done for The Howard Stern Show over the years. He’s been part of the show as a writer and producer since 2016 and appears on the show every now and then. This is why it’s so exciting to find out more about his boyfriend!

Chris keeps some privacy in his real life, as his Instagram account isn't open to the public. He’s got 22.6K followers, but you have to actually request to follow his account to see what he posts. Here’s what we know about his boyfriend.

Who is Chris Wilding’s boyfriend?

We don’t know the name of Chris Wilding’s boyfriend just yet, but we do know that Chris appears to be head over heels in love at this point. He opened up about his Colombian boyfriend on a September 2021 episode of The Howard Stern radio show, dropping some majorly personal details about his love life … and about what happens behind closed doors in the bedroom.

He’s clearly comfortable opening up to Howard Stern since they’ve worked together for a while now, with Chris making regular appearances on the show. Still, no one could’ve ever guessed that he would reveal so many intimate details. Chris described what his relationship is like in the age of COVID since he hast to be extra precautious about who he interacts with so that it doesn’t affect his work life.

According to HITC, he explained it to Howard, “I test him and everything. We make it like a romantic thing. I have a testing station and I have a cocktail station. We do the COVID test. We go upstairs come outside. We have a drink. We wait for the results. If he’s negative we f--k like right then and there." It’s nice to know they’re being extra safe with their process at the very least.

Chris proceeded to tell some super-edgy stories about his sex life with his partner. He revealed that his partner refers to his penis with the nickname “Cosita.” The stories got far more explicit from there! Things sweetened back up later in the episode when Howard finally asked Chris, “Are you in love, dude?” Chris responded by saying, “Yeah, I kind of am.” Could it get any more adorable?