Conan O'Brien Is Ending His Talk Show Run With a Star-Studded Guest Lineup

The final week of Conan is likely to feature a number of surprises, but the announced guest for the show's final episode is Jack Black. Other celebrities may stop by to wish Conan farewell. On the June 21 episode, Paul Rudd made a surprise appearance during Conan's talk with Bill Hader, and it's likely that Paul's appearance won't be the last unannounced drop-in from the show.

In fact, while the show released the guest lineup for the final two weeks of the series, the guest on the June 22 episode was labeled TBA, which means there's likely to be a fairly big surprise in the episode.

Regardless of what unfolds in the final episodes of Conan, the episodes will be the culmination of a 28-year career in late night TV that hosting Late Night With Conan O'Brien from 1993 to 2009, hosting The Tonight Show briefly in 2010, and then moving to TBS for the last 11 years.