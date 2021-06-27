Courtney Love Blasts Olivia Rodrigo for Allegedly Ripping off Her Album Cover

Courtney has perhaps famously feuded with Gwen Stefani, first by calling her a "cheerleader" to Seventeen Magazine, which spurred Gwen's cheeky track "Hollaback Girl." Then in 2010, to make matters worse, Courtney went on the Howard Stern show and claimed she slept with Gwen's then-husband, Gavin Rossdale, while the couple was dating. She also credited Gwen's successful clothing line, L.A.M.B., to Gavin instead.

In May 2021, Courtney lashed out at actress Lily James, who is filming Hulu's miniseries Pam & Tommy and playing Pamela Anderson. According to The Wrap , Courtney posted on Facebook to express her ire at the exploitation of her friend Pamela.

"I find this so f—ing outrageous. When the Pam / Tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in LA. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge Schadenfreude ... Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it. It destroyed my friend Pamelas' life. Utterly."

Courtney concluded her rant with a jab at Lily for taking the role, saying, "And shame on Lily James whoever the f— she is."

It sounds like there are a lot of people who have displeased Courtney on the internet lately. Hopefully, at least the Olivia-Courtney feud will come to a resolution with no bad blood soon.