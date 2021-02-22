DaBaby Seemingly Dissed JoJo Siwa in a New Release — What's Going On?By Leila Kozma
Feb. 21 2021, Published 7:03 p.m. ET
"Blank Blank" rapper DaBaby (aka Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) made a strange remark about JoJo Siwa in one of his latest releases, a freestyle over SpotemGottem's now-iconic track, "Beat Box."
"N----, you a b----, JoJo Siwa, b----, she let the wrong n---- get rich," DaBaby raps at one point.
The bar posed a real head-scratcher for fans. So, is there any bad blood between DaBaby and JoJo?
DaBaby referenced JoJo Siwa in his latest release.
DaBaby steered clear of celeb feuds for the most part — at least, until now.
In his latest release, "Beatbox 'Freestyle,'" he voiced some criticism of JoJo, a YouTube sensation with 12.2 million subscribers to boast. It appears that the stars have no prior history.
Several fans took it to Twitter to express their bafflement.
"DaBaby is going to need to explain that JoJo Siwa bar because I am confusion," tweeted @xoraveen.
"DaBaby having beef with JoJo Siwa was not on my February bingo card but that's fine I'm enjoying it," remarked @h3ll0tittyyy.
Some fans seized the opportunity to point out that the 17-year-old star is taller than DaBaby — which could work in her favor, should the conflict escalate any further.
A few others shared far-fetched fantasies detailing how the YouTuber — who, in part, earned recognition with her unique aesthetic — and her similarly-dressed girlfriends could show up at DaBaby's house for a lethal face-off. And then, of course, there were those who predicted that a diss track must be underway.
dababy got no reason calling out jojo siwa like that😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZYHgvE8Ls3— jv (@Gabagatt) February 21, 2021
Arguably, DaBaby might have opted to make an unflattering comment about JoJo because her name and "see why" are homophones. The exact reasons behind the larger-scale creative decision remain unknown, however.
In 2016, JoJo released a song, "BOOMERANG," to address the haters.
"I don't really care about what they say," goes the first line of the lyrics.
JoJo and girlfriend Kylie celebrated their one-month anniversary in February 2021.
JoJo came out in January 2021. She shared a TikTok in which she was lip-synching to Lady Gaga's all-time hit, "Born This Way," on Jan. 21, 2021.
"No matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgendered life. I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive," go the lyrics of the song.
She also appeared in a TikTok clip with Pride House LA around the same time, as per BuzzFeed.
"Now you're one of us!" read Kent Boyd's caption of the TikTok video.
JoJo and Kylie Prew celebrated their one-month anniversary on Feb. 8, 2021.
"After being my best friend for over a year, Jan. 8, 2021, I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend ... and since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" JoJo captioned the Instagram post celebrating the relationship milestone.
"She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!" she added.