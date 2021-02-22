DaBaby Seemingly Dissed JoJo Siwa in a New Release — What's Going On?

"Blank Blank" rapper DaBaby (aka Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) made a strange remark about JoJo Siwa in one of his latest releases, a freestyle over SpotemGottem's now-iconic track, "Beat Box."

"N----, you a b----, JoJo Siwa, b----, she let the wrong n---- get rich," DaBaby raps at one point.

The bar posed a real head-scratcher for fans. So, is there any bad blood between DaBaby and JoJo?