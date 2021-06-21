'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's' Dani Soares Is Quickly Adjusting to Motherhood

"She is here," she wrote in a May 29 caption alongside a photo of her daughter's tiny hand. "She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out. We're both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support. Will post more once mummy has some rest."

Brazilian Below Deck Sailing Yacht stewardess Dani Soares has welcomed her first child into the world. The Australian resident, who announced her pregnancy in April, revealed on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby girl on May 27, 2021.

The exciting news of Dani's baby arrives shortly before the highly anticipated two-part Sailing Yacht reunion, and fans are clamoring to find out more about the stew's little bundle of joy. So, what is Dani Soares' baby's name? Is deckhand Jean-Luc the father ? Keep reading while we fill in the blanks!

Dani has since gone on to name an Instagram highlight "Lilly," and documents adorable moments with her newborn there.

On June 8's Pita Party episode, Dani made good on her promise and revealed her daughter's name: Lilly, per Bravo's The Daily Dish . Dani went on to say that the first weeks of motherhood have been anything but easy. "It's getting better. I'm learning," she said. "Managing to feed her properly was my biggest worry in the beginning, and now I'm managing to do it all right."

After a few weeks of sowing curiosity regarding her adorable baby's name, Dani shared an update in an Instagram chat with fellow Parsifal III co-workers and podcast co-hosts Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore. "Well, I'm gonna announce the name on Pita Party, because why not?" she mused, referring to her, Daisy, and Alli's weekly podcast.

Is Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux the father of baby Lilly?

After a season of going steady at sea, it is now clear that Sailing Yacht stars Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and Dani are no longer an item. What's more, Jean-Luc has finally broken his silence about whether or not he is the father of baby Lilly. His announcement arrived on June 18, months after Below Deck fans were expecting the deckhand to address Dani's pregnancy.

"Heartbroken to have to hear about the baby's birth on social media and read headlines like 'Dani Soares Says Her Baby's Father Doesn't Want Anything to Do With It,'" he wrote on Instagram. "All I can say is if it's mine, I want to be involved 100 percent."

"As someone who grew up with parents who weren't together, I wouldn't wish that on any child," he continued. "Not looking for a pity party. Just want everyone to know how strongly I feel about this, especially the haters who are so sure I am neglecting my responsibility. No one wants to know more than me if this is my baby girl!"

The ladies of the franchise quickly chimed in to J-L's comments, with chef Natasha De Bourg asking point-blank, "Why didn't you reach out nine months ago ??? No woman deserves to be treated the way you treated [Dani]."

The following day, Jean-Luc returned to social media to explain that he would have gone to Australia to see Dani and the baby if it weren't for COVID-19 restrictions. "We are truly on different continents so easier said than done," he explained, adding that "there will be [a paternity test] ASAP."

Season 2 chief engineer Colin MacRae jumped in at this point in the conversation. "JL, why do you continue to lie through your teeth?" Colin wrote. "Please keep this disgustingly desperate attempt to save face and blame Dani off of social media. It’s pathetic. We in her circle have seen firsthand how you have treated her for the last nine months. So again, man the f--k up and do what’s right for this poor little girl, AND KEEP IT OFF SOCIAL MEDIA."