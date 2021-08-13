Meet the Bad Guys Who Are Back for Revenge in Season 5 of 'Riverdale'

Over the last five seasons, Riverdale has introduced viewers to some pretty shady characters. In addition to the Shady Man and the Black Hood, Betty’s “brother” Chic has proven to be a pretty creepy character. But in Season 5, a few familiar faces return to Riverdale and they’re looking for revenge.

So, who are Darla and Dodger Dickenson on Riverdale? Fans suspect that they’re up to no good (again).