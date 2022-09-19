TikToker Invoiced by Guy After She Told Him She Wasn't Interested in a Second Date

TikToker Fiona Hope, who posts under the handle @fifihopes went viral on the popular social media platform after claiming that she went on a date with a guy who later sent her an invoice because she didn't go home with him after they met up.

What's more is that the social media user said that she had initially offered to pay but the man insisted that she didn't, and throngs of other folks on the platform urged her not to heed the invoice.