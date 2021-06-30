Why Is There Drama Between Reality Queens Deavan Clegg and Jenelle Evans?By Toni Sutton
Jun. 30 2021, Published 9:01 a.m. ET
Since her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Deavan Clegg has been controversial and entangled in drama. On the TLC reality show, the 23-year-old singer and mother was with her now-estranged husband Jihoon Lee.
The pair got engaged and welcomed a child together. Not too long after having her baby, Deavan and her daughter Drascilla (from a previous relationship) moved from Utah to South Korea to be with Jihoon.
After a tumultuous relationship that involved parenting mishaps, financial woes, and in-laws that butted heads, Deaven left Jihoon. Since then, the two of them have been fighting over their son Taeyang, and Deavan has been constantly criticized online while the custody battle develops.
Deavan has accused the 90 Day Fiancé franchise of improperly editing her storyline with ex Jihoon. As reported by In Touch Weekly, the reality star talked about the show and its producers in an Instagram story.
She disclosed, “The greater lesson I’ve learned is how evil some people can be. The truth of reality is dark and evil. Fake scenarios taken from real life to ruin many people’s lives. My heart goes out to the many people who have taken their lives this year due to reality TV going [too] far."
Deavan is now feuding with someone else. It seems that she and ex Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans have some drama going on between them. Why are these two reality personalities feuding?
The feud between Deavan Clegg and Jenelle Evans is over a podcast.
Deavan, Jenelle, and Gabbie Egan, a social media influencer most famous for her posts on TikTok, were working together on a podcast called Girl S#!t. Reportedly Jenelle was set to be the show's producer, and all three girls were to set to star in it.
Allegedly, when all three of the girls came together to get ideas about the podcast, Deavan was not happy to discover Jenelle's controversial past.
Deavan was upset to learn about the incident in which Jenelle's husband, David Eason, allegedly shot her dog Nugget after the pet nipped at their 4-year-old daughter's face. Clearly, Deavan did not like what she learned about Jenelle and didn't want to be associated with her.
At this point, the creators of the podcast heard Deavan's complaints and told Evans not to come to the launch party for the podcast. She was reportedly fired from the podcast shortly after.
The TLC star discussed the firing with The Sun and said, “I told the [podcast] owner I would not be involved in a project that is working with someone with these allegations. It's everything I'm against.” After the podcast was eventually dropped, Deavan accused Jenelle and Gabbie of "bullying her," while Evans is claiming that her co-host "went behind her back" and tried to get her ousted from the project.
Jenelle has spoken out about the feud between her and Deavan.
In a 44-minute YouTube video, Jenelle tells her side of the story and alleges that after spending the weekend with the reality star, her anxiety medication went missing. She says, "While we were at the studio in Tennessee for the Girls podcast, Deavan and Gabbie were taken by car by my husband with me to and from the studio for two days. Gabbie and Deavan would go out to their cars separately by themselves and make phone calls, I guess to their families to check up, which is fine."
She goes on to say, "But when I left Tennessee, my anxiety medicine was missing for my esophagus and I don't think Gabbie had anything to do with it. And it's really sad because I have esophagus problems daily. My food makes me choke. It was gone. It was gone at the time that I needed it the most."
The reality star denies that she had anything to do with Jenelle’s missing medication, and told The Sun, "I don't know why she would accuse me of something like that. I only stayed in the Airbnb for two nights and away from her the remaining two nights. I didn't even know she was on prescriptions until she later kept talking about taking Xanax on her Instagram and TikTok. I'm taking her to court over this."
According to TMZ, Deavan has plans to sue Jenelle for defamation of character and for cyberstalking. She may also take legal action against Gabbie because supposedly she violated an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) associated with the podcast.
It will be interesting to see how all the drama unfolds. The feud between Deavan and Jenelle will most likely only get worst from here.