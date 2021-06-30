Why Is There Drama Between Reality Queens Deavan Clegg and Jenelle Evans?

Since her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Deavan Clegg has been controversial and entangled in drama. On the TLC reality show, the 23-year-old singer and mother was with her now-estranged husband Jihoon Lee. The pair got engaged and welcomed a child together. Not too long after having her baby, Deavan and her daughter Drascilla (from a previous relationship) moved from Utah to South Korea to be with Jihoon.

Article continues below advertisement

After a tumultuous relationship that involved parenting mishaps, financial woes, and in-laws that butted heads, Deaven left Jihoon. Since then, the two of them have been fighting over their son Taeyang, and Deavan has been constantly criticized online while the custody battle develops. Deavan has accused the 90 Day Fiancé franchise of improperly editing her storyline with ex Jihoon. As reported by In Touch Weekly, the reality star talked about the show and its producers in an Instagram story.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

She disclosed, “The greater lesson I’ve learned is how evil some people can be. The truth of reality is dark and evil. Fake scenarios taken from real life to ruin many people’s lives. My heart goes out to the many people who have taken their lives this year due to reality TV going [too] far." Deavan is now feuding with someone else. It seems that she and ex Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans have some drama going on between them. Why are these two reality personalities feuding?

The feud between Deavan Clegg and Jenelle Evans is over a podcast. Deavan, Jenelle, and Gabbie Egan, a social media influencer most famous for her posts on TikTok, were working together on a podcast called Girl S#!t. Reportedly Jenelle was set to be the show's producer, and all three girls were to set to star in it. Allegedly, when all three of the girls came together to get ideas about the podcast, Deavan was not happy to discover Jenelle's controversial past. Article continues below advertisement Deavan was upset to learn about the incident in which Jenelle's husband, David Eason, allegedly shot her dog Nugget after the pet nipped at their 4-year-old daughter's face. Clearly, Deavan did not like what she learned about Jenelle and didn't want to be associated with her. At this point, the creators of the podcast heard Deavan's complaints and told Evans not to come to the launch party for the podcast. She was reportedly fired from the podcast shortly after. Source: Instagram| Instagram| Instagram Article continues below advertisement The TLC star discussed the firing with The Sun and said, “I told the [podcast] owner I would not be involved in a project that is working with someone with these allegations. It's everything I'm against.” After the podcast was eventually dropped, Deavan accused Jenelle and Gabbie of "bullying her," while Evans is claiming that her co-host "went behind her back" and tried to get her ousted from the project.