Watch: Delta Flight Attendant Restrains Would-Be Hijacker With Zip Ties

Passengers on a flight from Los Angeles to Nashville are safe thanks to the heroic efforts of a Delta flight attendant and passengers who tackled and then restrained a would-be hijacker with zip ties .

On Friday, June 4, 2021, the flight was en route to Tennessee when a man attempted to breach the plane's cockpit. Thankfully, the quick reaction of crew members and passengers prevented him from doing so — and the video footage captured from the incident offers a glimpse into the scary altercation.

Video footage shows a Delta flight attendant as he zip ties a would-be hijacker.

The man "seemingly unprovoked, just got up and rushed the pilot's cabin and began banging on the doors," Grace Chalmers, a passenger on Flight 386, told CNN. Chalmers said the man was held to the ground for roughly 20 minutes until the plane diverted and was able to make an emergency landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

“Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386 ... who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque," Delta said in a statement. "The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement."

Article continues below advertisement

Footage of a flight attendant restraining the hijacker with zip ties has gone viral on social media following the June 4 incident. "FLIGHT ATTENDANTS, I RESPECT Y’ALL," Twitter user @1WaySuggs, captioned a video showing a Delta flight attendant restraining the alleged hijacker. Another clip of the man being apprehended by a Delta flight attendant with his wrists zip-tied has also gone viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet another clip of the ordeal — in which you can hear the man shouting, "Stop this plane!" as he's restrained on the ground by several crew members — was shared by a passenger seated in the third row on the flight. "Terrifying but our Delta flight attendant Christopher Williams acted Quickly. So did several passengers around me," Jessica Robertson tweeted. "Safe but still in Albuquerque. Hope @delta gives Chris every bit of recognition and bonus he deserves."

Article continues below advertisement

I was on this flight in the 3rd row - witness to everything. Terrifying but our @Delta flight attendant Christopher Williams acted quickly. So did several passengers around me. Safe but still in Albuquerque. Hope @delta gives Chris every bit of recognition and bonus he deserves. https://t.co/5IuxSZ27NN — Jessica Robertson (@jesscribe) June 4, 2021 Source: Twitter

A photo shared by yet another passenger shows the Delta employee (presumably Christopher Williams) sitting with his head lowered following the incident. "This man needs an award," they captioned the image. "Just saved the plane."

Article continues below advertisement

@Delta this man needs an award.. just saved the plane. LA flight to Nashville.. pic.twitter.com/WZWO7bK4L5 — rich (@NoKapRich) June 4, 2021 Source: Twitter

A total of 162 passengers and six crew members were aboard the Delta Flight at the time of the alleged attempted hijacking. When the plane landed in Albuquerque, airport police took the man into custody before he was turned over to the FBI, according to the Associated Press. No injuries were reported.

Article continues below advertisement

The #FBI is responding to a report of a diverted flight at @ABQSunport. There is no threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/GmnOdZPact — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) June 4, 2021 Source: Twitter