Demi Lovato's Mom Is a Singer and Actress Too

Dianna was born and raised in Dallas, Texas on Aug. 8, 1962, and is the mother of three kids: Madison De La Garza, Demi Lovato, and Dallas Lovato. Like Demi, the former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader has also had a music and acting career. Dianna's bio on her publishing house's site, Macmillan , says she used to make country music and has opened for artists like George Strait, Reba McEntire, and Hank Williams Jr.

On her IMDb page, Dianna is also listed as an actress on different projects through 2017. Her last project is called The Imbalancing Act, where she played a character named Selena Alter. She's even listed as an audience member in Camp Rock.

Dianna also has one producer credit on her IMDb. In 2018, she was an executive producer on a short called Subject 16. It's about a man who finds himself trapped in a chamber. A woman helps him escape, but then he can't remember either of their names.