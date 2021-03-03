It Totally Looks Like [SPOILER] Left 'The Flash' — but Is He Really Gone?

Tonight, The Flash fans are collectively freaking out: Nash Wells sacrificed himself so that Barry could get his powers back. Is Nash gone? Is he dead? What is happening? Did Tom Cavanagh leave the show? Should we have taken the title of the episode a little more literally (it's "All's Wells That Ends Wells" )?

Even Tom himself posted a cryptic message to Instagram, writing, "Well, Well, Wells." Guys! Stop it with all the word play! It's too much!

Did Tom Cavanagh leave 'The Flash'?

While it may seem like Nash Wells (played by Tom Cavanagh) has left The Flash, it's been confirmed he's still on the show. "Tom Cavanagh is still part of the show. I would just say that we've already seen there's an infinite numbers of Wellses. Just because they're all dead doesn't mean that should change. And Tom Cavanagh has more to do in season 7 — much more to do," showrunner Eric Wallace stated. It's just unclear which form Nash will be taking moving forward.

Wallace also told TVLine, "Everybody unhappy that their favorite Wells character or characters is dead, never to be seen, won’t have long to wait because Tom Cavanagh is still a part of this show,” adding, “This is not the end of the Wellses, not by a long shot.” Moreover, if you're still worried, a representative for The CW even confirmed that Tom won't be going anywhere. Feeling reassured? Okay, good.

Source: The CW

The episode was an intense one. Nash tries his hardest to find another way, but all that does is transfer the multiversal particles into Barry. Barry's body can't physically handle the particles, and so Nash understands what he must do. "I won't watch you die. I won't let any of you die. Do you know what I feel right now? Pride, honor — it's been so long since I've felt those things. And it's not just me, the Council feels it too, and we've made a decision. We're doing this, Allen," Nash says.

Even Barry wonders how he can be The Flash without him (we're wondering this, too). Nash says he can be, and says "Run, Barry. Run." Barry gets his speed again, but that means Nash Wells is no more...in that form at least. How exactly? Decider's theory is that the answer is in Eobard Thawne: "My money is on the villainous Eobard Thawne, who wears Cavanagh’s face but isn’t technically a Wells from any universe," claims the writer.

Source: The CW

But, anyway, point being: Nash isn't gone. Tom isn't gone. We'll see him again, we just don't know how. With Season 8 of The Flash renewed already, there's still so much story left to be told. People are comparing this moment to The Blip in Avengers: Infinity War.