Does Clayton End up With Anyone at the End of 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.

Since the very beginning, Season 26 of The Bachelor has been quite a rollercoaster, and it doesn't seem to be letting up any time soon. Following the Fantasy Suites debacle between Clayton Echard and his frontrunner, Susie Evans, fans are unsure how the rest of the 28-year-old sales representative's journey as the Bachelor will play out.