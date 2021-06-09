Fred's Death Could Be What June Needs to Continue Her 'Handmaid's Tale' Fight

When Fred got off scot-free on The Handmaid's Tale , it sent June and fans into a rage. Now, those same fans want to know if he at least dies on the show to give June and his other victims some justice, of which they have so far been denied. Since he isn't going to serve jail time for his crimes in Gilead, it's unlikely that he'll die in prison. The only solution left is, of course, for June or someone close to her to pull the trigger.

You can take that literally or figuratively, but either way, June clearly wants Fred dead. At this point, she has little else to lose if she plans to do it herself. It's hard to imagine Fred going about his life on the series with no consequences for his actions, but in real life, rape and sexual assault victims are sometimes sadly denied justice for the crimes against them. And if Fred dies, it probably won't be at the hands of the law.

Does Fred die on 'The Handmaid's Tale'?

So far, Fred has managed to stay alive for four seasons, despite going against Gilead at times, even though he has hurt plenty of people who would have loved to see him die. Ahem, June and Serena, looking at you two. But the Season 4 finale is the perfect time to show significant blow-back on Fred for everything he has done, and viewers shouldn’t count out the possibility.

Joseph Fiennes, who plays Fred on The Handmaid's Tale, teased to TVLine a showdown between Fred and June at the end of Season 4. While it's hard to believe June will actually kill Fred herself, especially when she was given the chance in previous seasons and didn't take it, she is out for blood in Season 4.

So Fred’s charges were dropped. Serena already had immunity, and Fred said he’d withdraw the allegations he made against her. Are these two gonna walk free? Because I CAN’T. I’m so furious right now. #TheHandmaidsTale — Anne C (@AMurphyCuli) June 9, 2021

"We do get to see, in terms of Fred and June, one of my favorite scenes, if not the most favorite scene of the season for me, later on," he told the outlet. He explained that the scene isn't unlike the one from Season 4 wherein June finally tells Serena everything she has done to her and how badly she has ruined her life and the lives of those closest to her.

On Reddit, some Handmaid's Tale fans have speculated about Nick being the one to do the dirty work for June. It wouldn't be the first time he has put his own life on the line for her, and June even says in Season 4 Episode 9 that Nick would do anything for her. That could be foreshadowing for what's to come. Unfortunately, though, if Nick kills Fred, he might die himself in the process.

