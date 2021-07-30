Katie Ledecky Is Known for Her Swimming, but That Isn't the Only Thing That Defines Her

During a recent commercial appearance for Well's Fargo and Visa, Katie was spotlighted for a sport far removed from swimming: archery. The commercial showcases a moment of revelation in the competitive swimmer's head where she feels as though archery might be something she's also into.

While watching what is described as a "tween archery movie" for the fourth time at home, Katie says to herself, "I think that I might love archery!"

The commercial then shows her buying a bunch of starter gear and practicing her shot on targets in what appears to be her backyard. Of course, her first few shots are less than ideal, but with a bunch of practice (and more spending on equipment), she is finally able to hit her target.