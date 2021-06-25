Loki Could Follow Doctor Strange Into a 'Multiverse of Madness' — Our Best Theories

The latest Marvel show to hit Disney Plus, Loki, already has fans' wheels turning. They're trying to connect elements of the show back to the MCU.

Loki's tendency to run amok in time-sensitive situations has led many to believe that the show will tie into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness , but will that theory ring true? Here are some of our best theories about how Loki ties into Doctor Strange 2.

Michael previously revealed that the events of Loki would have "wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward." The ominous warnings of Miss Minutes in Episode 1 of Loki about a multiverse "branching off into madness" might not be far off. Even Marvel head Kevin Feige said of Loki, "It perhaps will have more impact on the MCU than any of the shows thus far."

"From day one, we were like, 'Look, this thing should be as vital as a movie.' There was no cap on our imagination, or on what we could do or what we couldn't do because it was on Disney Plus." Michael added, "As far as we were concerned, we were telling the next, most important chapter in the MCU. And so, that meant, 'Yeah, let's get Infinity Stones in there.'"

In an interview with ComicBook.com , Loki head writer Michael Waldron revealed that Loki would connect to Doctor Strange 2. The question of how, however, might be a bit more nuanced, and the bigger picture might not be available until all episodes of the show and the film are released. "I think everybody will have a better idea of that when on the other end of it," he said.

So, what are the theories about how 'Loki' ties into 'Doctor Strange 2'?

Perhaps the biggest theory is the introduction of the idea of a multiverse, where different versions of the same characters can exist at once. With that thinking, Marvel could effectively bring back any character they wanted — from the dead, from destruction, from another timeline — and have it not interfere with the previous phases of the MCU.

One of the most popular theories about Marvel Phase 4, in general, is the idea that it's building up to a Young Avengers film. Wanda's sons are both members of the Young Avengers, and WandaVision already hinted they'd be a focal point in Doctor Strange 2. In the comics, Kid Loki was a member of the Young Avengers, and with all the talk of Loki Variants running around, there's a good chance we could see Kid Loki make an appearance as well — potentially from another universe.

Source: Marvel Comics