Will Strand Kill Alicia in ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ or Vice Versa? (SPOILERS)

Earlier in this season of Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) declares war on Strand(Colman Domingo) after realizing he killed her friend Will (Gus Halper) to hurt her. “You have taken so much from me, and now I’m going to take something from you,” Alicia says. “I am taking the one thing that matters to you the most. I am taking that tower!”

So what happens in the rest of Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season? Does Strand kill Alicia? Or will she kill him?