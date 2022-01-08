Ellen’s ‘Heads Up!’ Game Is Coming to FB/IG Messenger With a Ton of Other Features

While video calling on smartphones has existed as far back as 1999, it's hard to argue that Apple's FaceTime application for the iPhone is when folks really started using the feature. It didn't take long for a slew of other applications to add video calling functionality in a bid to draw in more users.

And developers are always looking to implement new and exciting ways to jazz up video call conversations, like The Ellen Show adding Heads Up! game functionality to Facebook and Instagram messenger.