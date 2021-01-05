Emma Stone Is Reportedly Pregnant, But When Is the Actress's Due Date?

Although the actress has yet to officially confirm the rumors, there are widespread reports suggesting that Emma Stone is pregnant with her first child. The news was met with a flurry of excitement online, but there are also some fans of the actress who have questions about her pregnancy. Among those with questions, the most common seems to be curiosity around when Emma is due.

The pictures suggest that Emma's pregnancy is pretty far along, and speculators have suggested that the baby may be born at some point in the late winter or spring. Although she has yet to confirm the news herself, a source close to Emma told E! News that the actress is indeed expecting.

Because she hasn't officially confirmed the news of her pregnancy, there is no official announcement suggesting her exact due date . Emma has always been relatively private, but The Daily Mail obtained photos of the actress on a recent walk in Los Angeles. In the photos, Emma is wearing a tight-fitting black top that accentuates her growing belly. Based on the pictures, fans have speculated about exactly when the baby might arrive.

Emma was married last year.

Emma is married to Dave McCary, a segment director on Saturday Night Live. The two met when Emma was on the show as a host and dated for three years before getting married. Their wedding was held in secret and came after the couple announced their engagement in December of 2019. According to a source speaking with People, the relationship between Emma and Dave works because of their willingness to support one another professionally.

Article continues below advertisement

"She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that," the source said. "He totally supports her and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely."

View this post on Instagram 💕 A post shared by @ davemccary on Dec 4, 2019 at 4:42pm PST Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"Two highly successful people in the entertainment business don't always give the other the space they need," the insider continued. "But he encourages her, and she loves that." The two began dating after Dave directed Emma in the skit "Wells for Boys." Although they have always kept their relationship private, they began to appear publicly together in early 2019.

According to an insider who spoke with People, the two now share a home together in Malibu. The source described Dave as a "great guy" who is very "down-to-earth" and isn't bothered or affected by the high-profile nature of his wife's career.