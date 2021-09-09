'Tiger King' Star Erik Cowie Has Passed Away at 53 — Details

Zookeeper Erik Cowie, most known for appearing on Netflix 's documentary Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem , has passed away.

Now,Tiger King fans have one burning question in mind: What was Erik Cowie ’s cause of death? Keep reading to get the full scoop.

Erik — who had since been living out of the public eye following the shutdown of Joe Exotic’s (real name: Joseph Maldonado-Passage) zoo, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park — was found dead in a New York City residence on Sept. 3, 2021.

What was Erik Cowie’s cause of death?

Erik Cowie's death has yet to be confirmed by a medical examiner. Per TMZ, sources say that there is nothing suspicious about Erik’s death at this time. However, investigators have shared with the outlet that a large bottle of vodka was found at the scene.

Not to mention, the site shares that no drugs were found at the scene, but it’s likely that a toxicology report will be ordered along with the autopsy. Erik, who reportedly lived and worked in Oklahoma, was said to be visiting a friend in New York.

Erik has been a hot topic in the headlines for various comments he made about his former boss, Joe Exotic. Erik even took the stand during Joe's trial to testify against him. Oklahoma News 4 shares that Erik testified that he seen the zoo owner shoot and kill old tigers to free up cage space for new animals. “I knew what was going on. I’m [not] stupid,” Erik told reporters, per the outlet. “I knew cats were getting shot.”

