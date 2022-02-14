Olympic Gold Medalist Erin Jackson Made History — Who Are Her Parents?

History has been made at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics! Many competitors have represented their countries well, but one has accomplished a tremendous feat that will be in the history books: Erin Jackson.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Erin is officially the first Black woman to win a medal in a speed skating event at the Olympics. Not to mention, this is also the first gold for Team USA in that event since Bonnie Blair in 1994.