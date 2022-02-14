Olympic Gold Medalist Erin Jackson Made History — Who Are Her Parents?By Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 14 2022, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
History has been made at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics! Many competitors have represented their countries well, but one has accomplished a tremendous feat that will be in the history books: Erin Jackson.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Erin is officially the first Black woman to win a medal in a speed skating event at the Olympics. Not to mention, this is also the first gold for Team USA in that event since Bonnie Blair in 1994.
Now that Erin is on top of the world, social media users are ready to learn more about her. For starters, who raised this accomplished and talented young woman? Is she close with her family? Let’s dive in!
Erin Jackson unfortunately lost her mother in 2011.
Erin is being praised by the world for her amazing accomplishment, but there is one person missing from the celebrations: her mother, Rita Jackson. In a March 2021 Instagram post, the Olympian shared an emotional tribute to her mother, who passed away in 2011.
“I'm always sad for my dad that the day after his birthday is such a tough one,” Erin wrote. “It's been 10 years since my mom passed away, but we still miss her every day. I wish she could have seen me graduate from high school or college or compete in the Olympics.”
She continued, “I also wish I had more pictures of her! There were plenty, but we somehow misplaced the bag after gathering all of the photos before her funeral. Maybe they will turn up someday. For now I'll just keep using this one.”
Erin went on to share how grateful and thankful she is to her parents for helping her excel in all aspects of her life.
Erin’s father, Tracy Jackson, is a retired Army veteran and a retired fire truck builder. We’re so happy that she has a solid support system.
The gold medalist also shared that her parents were sticklers for her getting a proper education in a March 2021 interview with Forbes.
“My parents were really education-focused,” Erin told the outlet. “They made sure I had all the right opportunities for school. They started a college program to pay for tuition when I was a kid.”
Erin’s brother, Corey Farmer, works in the roofing industry.
Success runs in the family. Not only was Erin’s mother a pharmacy technician and her father a retired serviceman, but her brother, Corey Farmer, is also equally successful.
In a January 2022 interview with NBC Olympics, the Olympian shared that her brother works in the roofing industry. Even though Corey lives in Florida with his wife, it appears that they have a pretty close relationship.
Erin and her father now live in Utah and are enjoying their time together. “We now have a house together near the Olympic Oval,” Erin shared.
With such a historic win, the world has become Erin’s oyster. It's only a matter of time before the brand endorsement deals roll in. Congratulations again to Erin and her family!