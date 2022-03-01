Wait, What? 'Euphoria' Season 2 Left Fans With Several Unanswered Questions

The Season 2 finale of Euphoria definitely delivered on some of the show's most anticipated drama. However, some plot points and fan questions still have yet to be addressed, and we're feeling more confused than ever.

Now that fans have been made aware that Season 3 won’t be hitting HBO Max until 2024, there's plenty of time to consider all the unanswered questions we all have. What the heck happened between Kat and Ethan? And when will Laurie leave Rue alone?