Falynn Guobadia Recalls Her Traumatic Experience as a Model Dealing With Michael Costello

Over the last couple of days, social media has been set ablaze with celebrities speaking their piece about experiencing bullying from model Chrissy Teigen. And as we all know, where there is smoke, there is usually fire.

As many celebrities decided to come forward, fashion designer Michael Costello also made it a point to share what he experienced in the past with Chrissy Teigen. And while many people offered him support and kind words, things quickly changed.

Reality star and model Falynn Guobadia took to Instagram to share that Michael treated her unkindly in the past and labeled it a traumatic experience. Read on to get the 4-1-1.

Falynn Guobadia claims that Michael treated her poorly during a casting for LA Fashion Week.

In case you didn’t know, the modeling world can be very cutthroat. Many models have long shared their experiences of mistreatment in the industry. And by the looks of it, Falynn Guobadia has also experienced some unfortunate times.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael was recently called out by singer Leona Lewis for mistreatment, and Falynn cosigned and shared her experience as well. In Instagram stories, Falynn detailed that she went to audition for the designer’s LA Fashion Week show. Michael was in attendance and complimented Falynn on her walk and her beauty. She was even sent an email that detailed what items she needed to purchase, but things quickly went left.

Article continues below advertisement

When she arrived the next day to practice, Michael and his sister pretty much gave her the cold shoulder. And the designer dismissed her in front of all the models and his team, claiming that she was no longer needed. That is when Falynn decided not to audition to model again.

“Because of this traumatic experience, unfortunately, it was the end of my pursuit as a runway model,” Falynn wrote on Instagram stories. Naturally, fans called out Michael for his hypocritical behavior. Many social media users also shared that they believe Falynn’s story — especially since she’s so unproblematic.

Article continues below advertisement

Omg Falynn saying Michael Costello did the same thing to her as he did to Leona Lewis. HE SHOULD HAVE SAT THERE AND ATE HIS FOOOOOODDDDDD — new tits, who dis?🇯🇲 (@bisouuTK) June 17, 2021 Source: Twitter

Falynn Guobadia got a story about Michael Costello too?! 🤣🤣🤣 — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) June 18, 2021 Source: Twitter