Falynn Pina Guobadia Reveals That She Is a Few Months Pregnant With Her New Beau's Baby

Falynn Pina Guobadia Reveals That She Is a Few Months Pregnant With Her New Beau's BabyBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 18 2021, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Baby on board! Moving on after a controversial divorce is easier said than done. After all, having an emotional attachment to someone doesn’t automatically go away. But, when it comes to former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Falynn Pina (formerly Falynn Guobadia), she has taken steps to start the next chapter of her life, especially since her ex-husband Simon Guobadia is now engaged to Porsha Williams.
It’s only been a few weeks since Falynn and Simon’s divorce has been finalized, but Falynn has hit the ground running in the relationship department. After going public with her relationship with her BFF-turned-beau Jaylan Banks (Jaylan Marquez Duckworth), the pair has announced that they are expecting their first child together. And fans naturally have one question in mind: When is Falynn Pina’s due date? Read on to get the deets.
Falynn Pina announced that she and boyfriend, Jaylan Banks, are expecting their first child.
On August 17, 2021, Falynn Pina announced on her YouTube channel that she and her boyfriend, Jaylan Banks, are expecting their first child together.
"Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby,” Falynn says while sitting with Jaylan. “Jaylan and I are expecting. We’re adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It’s Jaylan’s first baby.”
Falynn also shares that they kept the baby news on the down-low because they wanted to make it past the two-month mark.
“They say you are not really supposed to mention a pregnancy before that point; for me, it’s like bad luck,'' Falynn says. “I’m very superstitious like that. I just didn’t want to risk anything. But now that we are past that point, we are expecting.”
Jaylan also shared his excitement about the news and said that he hasn’t had a father figure in his life and that he’s just as “ready as he could ever be.”
Fans are divided about Falynn’s news since Simon Guobadia accused her of cheating on him and becoming pregnant by another man in June 2021.
In a now-deleted post, Simon shared with fans why he decided to file for divorce from Falynn. In response to Falynn’s exclusive interview on Up and Adam Live with Adam Coy Newell, Simon reposted the clip on his page and gave a lengthy explanation of the demise of their marriage.
"The face of [the] cheating wife ... Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” Simon wrote. "Let’s start with who she cheated with and [is] currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for — post-divorce. His Instagram handle is @itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there."
Although Falynn shared that she’s only a few months along, some fans believe that she’s eight months pregnant — due to Simon’s account that he filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 because of her pregnancy. However, the timeline and Falynn’s growing baby bump doesn’t seem to match.
On August 17, 2021, Falynn showed off her small baby bump on YouTube Live in a Q&A session. In the video, she rubbed her stomach and explained that it’s “not a hard surface as of yet.”
That said, most people now believe that Falynn is three months pregnant. If accurate, that means Falynn’s due date would be around Feb. 2022. However, Falynn hasn't confirmed how far along she is with her pregnancy.
Jaylan Banks’s net worth is currently unknown.
CelebPie reports that Jaylan is an entrepreneur by profession. While it’s unclear what sort of business Jaylan works in, his Instagram page shows him riding around in luxury vehicles. And with more than 30,000 followers on social media, it appears that he has his own hustle going on.
However, the outlet reveals that his net worth is currently unknown. But, that doesn’t mean that he’s lacking in the financial department. He may just prefer to keep his financial status out of the public eye.
Aside from the mystery surrounding Jaylan’s net worth, he seems to be very smitten with Falynn. And after the reality star dealt with public humiliation, it’s nice to see Falynn happy and in love.
Congratulations to Falynn and Jaylan on their pregnancy!