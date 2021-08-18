Falynn Pina Guobadia Reveals That She Is a Few Months Pregnant With Her New Beau's Baby

On August 17, 2021, Falynn Pina announced on her YouTube channel that she and her boyfriend, Jaylan Banks, are expecting their first child together.

"Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby,” Falynn says while sitting with Jaylan. “Jaylan and I are expecting. We’re adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It’s Jaylan’s first baby.”

Falynn also shares that they kept the baby news on the down-low because they wanted to make it past the two-month mark.

“They say you are not really supposed to mention a pregnancy before that point; for me, it’s like bad luck,'' Falynn says. “I’m very superstitious like that. I just didn’t want to risk anything. But now that we are past that point, we are expecting.”