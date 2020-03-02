This 'Friends' Monopoly Board Is Kick-You-in-the-Crotch, Spit-on-Your-Neck Fantastic

At this point, there has to be well over 100 variations of Monopoly, from Disney, to National Parks, to one that's solely based on the show The Simpsons. But one version that I'm absolutely dying to purchase right now is the Friends Monopoly game, which — we're excited to say — is finally available. Fans no longer have to feel as though they're "on a break" from the beloved sitcom since its disappearance from Netflix earlier this year.