Disney World Park Goer Accidentally Films Her Friend Getting Rejected by Gaston

If you've ever read any of the testimonials from folks who worked as characters in Disney World, then you know they take their jobs pretty seriously. They will oftentimes respond to you in character and maintain "kayfabe" (as pro-wrestling fans would call it) under any circumstances, including the sweltering heat.

And while everyone has their favorite Disney Prince/Princess/Good Guy that they identify with, it's kind of hard to argue that they're more fun than some of the villains that have come out of the studio. Like Gaston.

The boorish, arrogant, muscular villain from Beauty & the Beast who takes rejection as well as a first-year frat bro whose dad is a lawyer, Gaston's total embrace of his shallow personality traits and deep hatred for books without pictures has a peculiar charm all its own. His cinematic legacy as simply the worst has thankfully been carried on at Disney's parks.

Fans love interacting with the character, and even when different park employees don the black wig, red tunic, faux muscle-suit, and leather boots, he never disappoints in his interactions.

Whether it's beating folks in push-up contests, referring to his "biceps" as twins, or being nice (in his Gaston way) to little kids who are genuinely excited to see him, there are tons of examples of great Gaston-isms recorded by Disney Parks fans on the internet.

However one of the most direct, on-brand Gaston interactions to go viral on the web recently comes courtesy of Grace Foltz and her friend who decided to go to Disney World together to blow off some steam.

Steph flew into Florida as her pal was going through a tough break-up, and if you've ever been in that situation, you know how big of a deal it is just to get outside and do something. As the two walked through the park and headed to the Splash Mountain ride, they noticed Gaston.

Grace decided to call out to the Disney World character, telling Insider that she "spontaneously" decided to shout out to him, "Gaston! My boyfriend just broke up with me. Will you go out with me?"

Without skipping a beat, Gaston rejoined with a perfectly in-character roast, "Sorry, I'm looking for the most beautiful woman in town," he responded to Grace, who seemed equal parts shocked and delighted in the short TikTok clip. Check it out for yourself:

"I looked at Steph and I said, 'I'm going to say something to Gaston. She happened to whip her phone out right as I was about to say it," Grace said. After being burned, Grace turns to the camera and asks, "Did I just get roasted?"

What makes Gaston's quick thinking on his feet is that both Grace and Steph used to work at Disney World and knew exactly what they were getting into when they decided to call out the arrogant, Belle-loving baddie.

There were some commenters on the video who construed Grace's shocked face as sadness, but Grace says that wasn't the case at all. "Some people commented on the video saying that I looked like I was going to cry," she said.

"But I thought it was so funny. I have a very good sense of humor, and I absolutely 100% knew what I was getting myself into." Grace added that after she came up with the perfect comeback, "Well, you found her." Gaston had already walked away.

For Grace, the brief encounter made the rest of her day as her and Steph laughed about it the entire time they were at the park. She doesn't seem to mind to be the subject of the now-viral burn, either.

"I think I deserved what I got by asking Gaston to ask me out," adding that because she's worked at the park previously, ""I try and interact with Disney characters in funny ways. I never want to catcall them and make them uncomfortable. So I hope Gaston finds this as funny as I do."

The clip's been shared and viewed millions of times, and it's even caught the attention of companies' official TikTok accounts, leaving their own comments on Gaston's savage roast of Grace, including Disney Parks.

Some quipped that Gaston is probably "the worst" Disney character to interact with after a break-up. Others joked that a burn like that would send someone to "therapy."

