'MasterChef Junior' Judge Gordon Ramsay Will Melt Your Heart With This Motivational Speech (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Legendary chef Gordon Ramsay can scare grown adults, but he's one MasterChef Junior contestant's white knight in Distractify's exclusive sneak peek from the March 31 episode of Fox's cooking competition.

The episode, titled "All's Fair at Ren Faire," sends the remaining 14 young chefs to a local Renaissance Faire, where they have to cook outside of the MasterChef kitchen for the first time in Season 8.