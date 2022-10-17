In an interview with The Wrap, David Gordon Green shared that "there was a version where Laurie didn’t make it." We know, gasp. Halloween Ends' trailer hinted that Laurie would perchance sacrifice herself for the sake of her community, proposing the idea that Michael could only die if she did, but that conclusion would've been bleak and uninspired.

David Gordon Green and his co-writers — Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Danny McBride — realized that Laurie and the fandom deserved better.