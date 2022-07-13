Fans Are Annoyed Their Heardle Streaks Aren't Carrying Over to Spotify

In Heardle, a player must try to guess a song in as few seconds as possible; they get six tries, obtaining a few more notes of the track's intro with each attempt. Once a player successfully guesses a song, they automatically receive a winning streak.

Now, a lot of players take their winning streaks very seriously, and since Spotify announced it was taking over the fan-favorite app, many have reported an issue in which their Heardle streaks are gone. Keep reading for all the known details.