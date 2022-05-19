The Ending of 'Conversations With Friends' Comes Full Circle (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Conversations With Friends.

Many Sally Rooney and Normal People fans have shared their disappointment with Hulu’s adaptation of Conversations With Friends, even though the ending is basically the same as the book’s ending. On the other hand, one of the major criticisms of the Normal People series was that it changed the book’s ending; however, even though Conversations With Friends was loyal to its author in the end, it didn’t receive as much praise as Normal People.