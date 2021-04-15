The Brand New Dating App Iris Has Its Own "Trust" Rating System

When it comes to dating in general, it's hard enough to meet the right person. But throw online dating into the mix and dating apps and everything gets 10 times harder. Over the years, all kinds of platforms have come out claiming to be the solution to singledom. But for those looking for a serious relationship, apps sometimes aren't the answer.

But a new dating app called Iris is looking to change that. Its focus is authenticity — making sure the people on its platform are who they say they are and mean what they say. The app has a rating system for "trust" so everyone knows others are genuine, and you can even train the AI to learn what you like instead of spending time swiping randomly at people in your area.

But you don't get that many options when it comes to what kind of partner you're looking for. On that end, you can choose from man, woman, or everyone, and there's no option to filter out other identities.

Then, the app gets personal. It asks you if you're a man or a woman, but if neither of those fit you can choose "more options" for dozens of other gender identity options. The list includes "androgyne," "enby" and many more.

With your phone number, you'll get a text with a code to verify your number. You can then start building your profile from there and enable your location.

The signup process for Iris is really simple. After you download it from either the App or the Play Store, it asks if you want to sign up using Facebook or your phone number. If you choose to sign up through Facebook, you link your account and the app pulls the relevant info from your profile.

How is Iris different from other apps?

What sets Iris apart from other dating apps is its trust rating system. Its website says that negative experiences like ghosting, breadcrumbing, and catfishing make everything that much harder, and, "Dating apps don't do enough to keep people accountable for their actions." The trust rating is an "incentive system" that rewards people for being honest about what they are looking for on the app. Things like a "thoughtful" "about me" section or sharing pictures with no filter will help your score.

On the other hand, shirtless mirror selfies, pics with lots of filters, or giving off "creepy vibes" will hurt your rating. In the signup process, you need to verify your identity with a selfie. It won't be posted on your profile, but it looks like the pic is compared against ones you post on your profile to make sure it's really you. Once all of that is done, you get to "train" the Iris AI. It shows you a bunch of stock images of people to get an idea of what kind of people you're attracted to.

Source: Iris

Choose between "Pass," "Maybe," and "Like" on a few random pics to help it understand your type. This section comes in phases and each one has a more selective group of headshots.

Then, you're in! And you can start swiping away. But this is where the trust rating comes in: When you first start out, you get a lineup or selection of three people per day that the AI thinks you'd like. To unlock more options, you've got to increase your trust rating.