'Superstore' Has One of the Greatest Finales of All Time [SPOILERS]

All good things must come to an end — at least that's what they say. We were prepared for Superstore ending, but we weren't ready. After six amazing seasons, the NBC sitcom closes its doors, and we must say goodbye to the cast forever (although she already parted ways with Superstore earlier in the season — America Ferrera comes back for the Superstore finale , just like we thought she would!). So, how did the show end? Let's discuss.

How does 'Superstore' end?

Superstore's finale is split into two episodes: "Perfect Store," and "All Sales Final." The very final moment zooms in on Garrett making one final announcement at Cloud 9 which turns into an emotional flash-forward, showing all the characters still in each other's lives, years later. Jonah and Amy are married; Jonah is running for city council and Amy is an executive. They also have a son together and seem really happy. Garrett and Dina are still together, as are Mateo and Eric (who are engaged).

Source: NBC

But let's rewind. In "Perfect Store," Amy comes back to try and save Cloud 9, which is in danger. She and Jonah have a romantically awkward reunion, which fans have been waiting for all season. The team tries to fancy up the store because a Zephra rep is coming for an inspection, but it goes hilariously awry when they have attractive greeters at the door, tell strange customers they can't be there, and buy a lot of flowers for...ambiance?

Justine and Marcus find a bunch of dismembered feet, so all the flowers are for naught. Jonah speaks with the Zephra rep and tells them how hard the team has worked throughout the pandemic — they've sacrificed their lives as essential workers, and truly deserve recognition. Bitterly mirroring real life, the rep breaks it to Jonah that Cloud 9 is gong to become a fulfillment center. Online shopping (*whispers* Amazon) has taken over brick and mortar retailers, and they can't compete.

Source: NBC

Amy decides to quit her corporate job at Zephra. In "All Sales Final," Dina is made manager of the fulfillment center and Sandra is the assistant manager. They both are in charge of selecting five employees to hire. Glenn reopens his dad's hardware shop and hires Mateo to help him. That's when Garrett gives his emotional speech and we learn that everything actually does turn out okay.

The finale seems to be a hit with the internet, with fans turning to Twitter to express how they feel about the show ending on such a beautiful (and positive!) note. "THE WAY I JUST SOBBED THROUGH THAT ENTIRE SCENE IM GONNA MISS MY FAMILY SO MUCH," someone wrote.

THE WAY I JUST SOBBED THROUGH THAT ENTIRE SCENE IM GONNA MISS MY FAMILY SO MUCH#superstore pic.twitter.com/jI6pec4l13 — ash | SIMMOSA ENDGAME (@vaughnsecho) March 26, 2021

"That #Superstore series finale made me cry, Simmosa is ENDGAME," another fan tweeted.

That #Superstore series finale made me cry, Simmosa is ENDGAME pic.twitter.com/jN42UUqzoW — The Warblers ミ ☆ 🎬 (@TheWarblersGlee) March 26, 2021

Could it be the best finale to ever air? Possibly. "THAT ENDING WAS EVERYTHING!! ALL MY SHIPS ENDED UP TOGETHER AND ALL OF THE CHARACTERS GOT A HAPPY ENDING. OTHER SHOWS NEED TO TAKE NOTE. THIS IS HOW YOU DO A FINALE," one person wrote.

THAT ENDING WAS EVERYTHING!! ALL MY SHIPS ENDED UP TOGETHER AND ALL OF THE CHARACTERS GOT A HAPPY ENDING. OTHER SHOWS NEED TO TAKE NOTE. THIS IS HOW YOU DO A FINALE. #Superstore pic.twitter.com/O6PszeBfXE — Sri - OTA Forever 💚 (@sriisme) March 26, 2021