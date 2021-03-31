'Spiral' Takes Place in the 'Saw' Universe — What Does That Mean for Jigsaw?

In the trailer for Spiral, there are clear connections to Saw, such as the text on the screen that promises "a new chapter." And as the detectives explore a supposedly new serial killer, they're met with red spiral shapes on city walls. These are identical to the spirals shown on the iconic tricycle puppet's cheeks from the other movies in the franchise.

The synopsis alone for Spiral points to its connection to the other Saw movies and the universe within the films.