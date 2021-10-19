'XO, Kitty' Is the 'To All the Boys' Spinoff Nobody Asked For

Sometimes it's best to simply let a good thing be. Seinfeld understood the assignment, as it famously ended while the show was on top in 1998. But when it comes to YA Netflix shows, the motor runs until it can't no more. But is that a good thing? It all depends on how you look at it.

From a financial perspective, the streaming giant knows it'll profit, as people often tune in just to finish off a series that once excited them. From a critical perspective, however, drawn-out franchises leave critics and audiences tired and hungry for something fresh. The To All the Boys franchise is a recent offender. The original 2018 film, To All the Boys I've Loved Before — adapted from New York Times bestselling author Jenny Han's YA rom-com novel — was praised for being a diverse and sweet feel-good movie. It was an easy-to-watch film for all ages.

Understandably, Netflix pumped out two sequels (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever) within three years, as author Jenny Han wrote the To All the Boys series as a trilogy.

But as for the newly announced spinoff series, XO, Kitty, well, it feels like an unnecessary money grab. Do the youths really want this?