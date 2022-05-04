Are the Spice Girls Competing for Money on ‘The Circle'?

There have been some pretty legendary celebrity appearances on various competition shows over the years, and we're not just talking about SNL's recurring "Celebrity Jeopardy" bit.

Who can forget Norm McDonald's legendary run on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? when he not only had people laughing their butts off, but also demonstrated he was probably the most competent celebrity guest the show's ever seen?

Folks are always wondering: How much are celebrities paid for these appearances? Most recently, the Spice Girls appeared on Netflix's The Circle. How much did they make?