This Latest TikTok Filter Will Help You Channel Your Inner Pinocchio

This Latest TikTok Filter Will Help You Channel Your Inner PinocchioBy Mustafa Gatollari
Updated
Social media apps are pretty darn good at getting you to pour a ton of your time into using them, and that usually occurs after the introduction of new features. How many mirthless dance videos can you see on TikTok before you finally work on that novel/screenplay/business plan/research paper you've been putting off? Before you do, though: You probably want to know how to make the wooden nose filter grow on the platform.
How do you make the wooden nose grow on TikTok?
OK, so just when you think you're done wasting time endlessly scrolling through TikTok to watch seconds-long videos on constant repeat, you get sucked in with a new filter: the "Pinocchio" one that gives you a wooden nose. If you don't know the story behind this wooden doll brought to life, every time he lies, his nose grows longer. So how do you get your filtered nose to stretch out just like in the Italian fable?
When you apply the filter, you'll see yourself with just a plain old wooden schnoz that's not elongated by any means. Is it gross looking? Yes. Do you look like Hoggle from Labyrinth? Absolutely. But you're not going to look like you've got a long branch growing out of the front of your face, which kinda defeats the whole purpose of even putting that filter on in the first place.
So to "activate" the go-go-gadget nose growth, all you need to do is give a thumbs up or a thumbs down while the filter is applied and that'll trigger the application to grow the nose with a jumping little bug on top of it. Seriously, that's all you need to do.
Of course some people had fun with the fact that there are folks who honestly believe you need to tell a lie in order to get the nose to grow.
Others just wanted to show folks how to actually make the wooden nose extend, like this tutorial legend right here.
How do you get the wooden nose filter on TikTok?
It's pretty straightforward and if you've ever utilized any new filters in the past, then this will seem like a total piece of cake.
- Open TikTok, hit the "+" icon at the bottom of your screen.
- Then open "effects."
- Go to "Selfies."
- Scroll until you see the face rocking a brown wooden nose.
- Tap that filter and boom, it'll be applied to your own face.
In case you're having some difficulty figuring out how to get the filter activated on your own TikTok, you can check out the following video below and it'll walk you through the entire process so you can get your wooden nose growth going in no time.
That hasn't stopped a ton of popular TikTok accounts for issuing various "challenges" to try and get folks to figure out how to make the nose grow and recording their hilarious attempts.
Have you tried the filter out for yourself? Or are you looking for something a little more festive and holiday themed these days?