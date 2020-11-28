This Latest TikTok Filter Will Help You Channel Your Inner Pinocchio

OK, so just when you think you're done wasting time endlessly scrolling through TikTok to watch seconds-long videos on constant repeat, you get sucked in with a new filter: the "Pinocchio" one that gives you a wooden nose. If you don't know the story behind this wooden doll brought to life, every time he lies, his nose grows longer. So how do you get your filtered nose to stretch out just like in the Italian fable?

When you apply the filter, you'll see yourself with just a plain old wooden schnoz that's not elongated by any means. Is it gross looking? Yes. Do you look like Hoggle from Labyrinth? Absolutely. But you're not going to look like you've got a long branch growing out of the front of your face, which kinda defeats the whole purpose of even putting that filter on in the first place.

So to "activate" the go-go-gadget nose growth, all you need to do is give a thumbs up or a thumbs down while the filter is applied and that'll trigger the application to grow the nose with a jumping little bug on top of it. Seriously, that's all you need to do.

Of course some people had fun with the fact that there are folks who honestly believe you need to tell a lie in order to get the nose to grow.