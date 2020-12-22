See Your 'Year on TikTok' So You Can Relive Your 2020 Obsessions

Another feature TikTok rolled out in honor of the year 2020 ending (which, let's be honest, is something to be celebrated in itself) is the 2021 TikTok badge . You might have already noticed a little icon that says "2021" on various TikTok users' main photos.

All you have to do in order to get it is share your "Year on TikTok" to your profile. After you do this, you'll be able to add the badge to your profile picture.