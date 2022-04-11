If you no longer have a typical cable TV package, it will be more difficult to stream the reality series. Though the show is a Bravo original and it's part of the NBCUniversal family, Kandi & The Gang is not available to stream at this time on Peacock.

While some Bravo programs go on Hulu after they air, the Atlanta-based show is not on that streaming service either.

However, those who have Hulu + Live TV packages, or who have access to fubo TV, sling, or DirectTV Stream, or Sling can stream Kandi & The Gang through those services.