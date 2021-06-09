Lamar Odom Is 70 Lbs. Heavier and Way Taller Than Aaron Carter

This means that everyone and their mother has a celebrity fight coming up. The next one? Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter . Yes, seriously. Here's how to watch the bout.

Celebrity "boxing" matches have officially become a thing, and it's creating havoc in the fight game. UFC fighters are wondering just what the heck they're doing wrong that they can't get a fat, sweet payout like Logan Paul did for an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather . Seriously, the YouTuber earned more in one unofficial fight than what the entire UFC flyweight roster makes in an entire year.

Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter: Here's how to watch.

The former NBA star and the Floridian musician are going toe to toe at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City on Friday, June 11. While neither man has had professional boxing experience, Odom at least has a history of athletics favoring him, along with a sizable height and reach advantage over Aaron Carter.

Lamar stands at 6 ft. 10 in. tall, whereas Carter is billed at 6 ft. even. Odom is also walking around at a reported 229 lbs., and Carter is 159. This officially qualifies the match-up as a "freak show" fight, especially when you consider the fact that Chuck Liddell is going to be a "special guest referee" for the bout. Also, Ice T. and Coco will be hosting the event. Let's not forget that the poster looks like this.

If you wanted to watch these two men duke it out but don't want to head to southern New Jersey to see it live (though, you're missing out — the Borgata's got 25-cent old school Wheel of Fortune slot machines and those are the best), then you're going to want to check out the PPV stream that's up on Fite.TV.

The match-up will run you $29.99, and that's for 3-rounds of exhibition action. It may seem like there isn't a single regulatory body in the world that would ever greenlight a fight between the two men; it's seriously going to look like a Mike Tyson's Punch-Out match. But it's happening. Though the discrepancy in the two men's sizes isn't lost on Aaron Carter.

"I’m really excited to be fighting Lamar Odom. This is a crazy matchup. It’s like David and Goliath. He’s 6 ft. 7 in., I’m 6 ft. 1 in. So it’s gonna be kind of crazy. I’m really looking forward to this fight," said the "That's How I Beat Shaq" singer in a social media post.

Carter continued, "I just wanna let you guys know that I’m not just a music producer, an entertainer, a singer, a dancer. I’m also a fighter. I grew up street fighting and I’m really looking forward to this match. But my dad always said, ‘The bigger they are the harder they fall.’ So, Lamar, I’ll see you there bro."

Both Odom and Carter have publicly discussed their struggles with addiction, and for the two-time NBA championship winner and Olympic medalist, this fight seems to be part of a very public "healing campaign" of sorts, along with his Reborn documentary.

