Of Course the Anime-Inspired 'Star Wars: Visions' Series Has a Japanese Dub

Disney Plus's Star Wars: Visions is the latest entry into the Star Wars shows streaming exclusively on the platform. It joins the likes of The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch as supplementary stories taking place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

Separate from the canon of the original films and subsequent spinoffs, Visions is a Japanese anime anthology series that tells different, original stories set in alternate versions of the Star Wars universe. The series began streaming on Sept. 22, 2021, and every episode is currently available to watch.

How can you watch 'Star Wars: Visions' in Japanese?

The anthology series calls upon several noteworthy anime studios from Japan. The goal for Visions was to present a world-famous franchise "through the lens of the world's best anime creators" for a fresh new take on a familiar setting.

These studios include Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Trigger, Production I.G., and Science SARU. Kamikaze Douga is known for its CG work on the first two seasons of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Trigger needs no introduction thanks to its popular animation work on shows like Kill La Kill and BNA: Brand New Animal. Production I.G. is best known for works like Haikyuu!!, while Science SARU made a name for itself with 2018's Devilman Crybaby on Netflix.

The show's main English cast includes Hollywood stars like Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Simu Liu, just to name a few. Along with an English dub, however, the entire series can also be watched with Japanese dialogue and English subtitles with respect to the studios that created these shorts.

Source: Disney Plus

The enormous cast of characters across each short is credited with English-speaking actors along with reputable Japanese voice actors. The Japanese cast includes Megumi Han (Gon Freecss from Hunter x Hunter), Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro from One Piece), and Yuichi Nakamura (Hawks from My Hero Academia).

The language settings can be easily adjusted in Disney Plus, so you can enjoy the whole series over and over again in your preferred language. Aside from Japanese and English, dialogue is also available in Spanish, Deutsch, and Cantonese among others. What side are you on in the age-old anime conflict of dubs versus subs?

