Kate Siegel From 'Midnight Mass' Is Already Onto Her Next Horror Thriller on Netflix

At this point, one could easily say that Kate Siegel is celebrating Halloween in style this year with her starring roles this past fall season. The Midnight Mass actress is already set to appear in another upcoming horror thriller coming out this October on Netflix .

Kate will star in Hypnotic as a young woman suffering from anxiety. When she seeks consultation from a reputable hypnotist, she gets far more than she bargained for as these seemingly therapeutic trances place her right in the middle of his deadly machinations.

Hypnotic will also star Jason O'Mara, Dulé Hill, and Lucie Guest. The film is set to stream on Oct. 27.

Kate Siegel will indeed be present for the film, but is she joined by her frequent filming partner, Mike Flanagan?