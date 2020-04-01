Here's How to Get the Most Iron Nuggets at Once in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Iron nuggets are found by hitting any of the rocks on your island with a shovel. Of the six rocks on your island, five of those will produce up to eight crafting resources a day, while one of them will give you bells instead.

The catch is, every time you hit a rock, it bounces your character backward slightly. Since each rock is on a timer, you only have so long before you can no longer obtain resources from a rock, meaning every second you spend inching closer to get a good hit is time wasted.