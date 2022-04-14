Starring Josette Simon, Sienna Miller, and Michelle Dockery, Season 1 of Anatomy of a Scandal looks at the blasphemous tale of James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), an Oxford-educated politician who receives public backlash after his aide and mistress, Olivia (Naomi Scott), accuses him of having committed rape. Directed by S.J. Clarkson, whose previous projects include Succession, Anatomy of a Scandal explores the scandal brought on by gross misconduct.

But is the Netflix series based on a true story?